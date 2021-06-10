LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

CDC awards ADPH $40,452,096 to address COVID-19-related health disparities

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CDC has awarded the Alabama Department of Public Health $40,452,096 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding health department capacity and services.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

The intended outcomes of these grants are to 1) reduce COVID-19-related health disparities, 2) improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities, and 3) improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”

The state, local, and territorial health departments receiving the grants can be found here.

This initiative is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, (P.L. 116-260).

The ADPH released a statement on the grant:

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s focus with the grant is to reduce the burden of COVID-19 among populations disproportionately affected and who are at higher risk of exposure, infection and hospitalization and mortality; as well as  focus on communities having disproportionate rates of chronic diseases that increase the severity of COVID-19. ADPH has considered the disability populations, the ARC region, the Black Belt region, as well as minority populations across the state.  With Alabama’s health rankings and the majority of the state being rural, we believe CDC figured this into the funding equation.

ADPH focused on two strategies in the CDC RFA:

1. Increase/Improve data collection and reporting for populations experiencing a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and death to guide the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Build leverage, and expand infrastructure support for COVID-19 prevention and control among populations that are at higher risk and underserved.

During the response to the grant, ADPH worked with policy makers, community leaders, minority groups, the disability community, healthcare provider associations and other rural stakeholders to gather ideas and address activities outlined in the RFA. The grant incorporates a testing strategy, several community health worker models, telehealth, local health equity plans, collection of data that contextualize racial, ethnic and rural health data and improving this data collection and reporting as well as health equity planning on the local level.

Due to the premature status, ADPH can not release the names of the recipients as well as the dollar amounts.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N
Missing Hueytown man found

Latest News

Alabama continues to rank the bottom in the country when it comes to vaccinations. So what does...
What happens if we never reach herd immunity?
Impact of possible Moderna addition on youth vaccine rates
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 -17
No herd immunity as we move toward a new normal
UAB Hospital
UAB Medicine designated as LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader