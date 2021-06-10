LawCall
Birmingham City Schools working to combat summer and ‘corona’ slide

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Combating the summer slide is one thing, but school districts are also trying to tackle the “Corona” slide. Birmingham City school leaders are keeping that top of mind.

The superintendent talked about this during a town hall Wednesday night put on by a school board member. Research from earlier this year found students started school about three months behind in math and about a month and a half behind in reading. That’s why Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says it’s important to start this summer getting students back on track.

The district is offering a wide range of enrichment programs and a literacy program to keep rising third graders where they need to be reading wise due to the recently passed Literacy Act.

“That is why this year having robust summer programs are extremely important and we do not want to wait until August for our students to begin learning,” Dr. Sullivan said.

The summer programs start tomorrow and run through July 8. Breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided to students.

You can learn more about the summer programs at this link.

