B’ham PD investigating overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police say a man was shot outside an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on 14th Avenue and 20th Street North.

The man was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect fired shots from a vehicle and fled the scene. The man later called police and turned himself in.

The suspect was taken to the Birmingham Police Administration Building where detectives questioned him.

