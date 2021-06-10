LawCall
B’ham PD investigating overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N

14th Avenue homicide.
14th Avenue homicide.(Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police say a man was shot outside an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on 14th Avenue and 20th Street North.

The man was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect fired shots from a vehicle and fled the scene. The man later called police and turned himself in.

The suspect was taken to the Birmingham Police Administration Building where detectives questioned him.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

