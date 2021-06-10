B’ham City Schools offering summer meals for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Thursday, Birmingham City Schools (BCS) will offer their summer meals plans for students. This is to help students who might have experienced learning gaps during the pandemic.

Birmingham City Schools will continue its summer meal distribution this year at all 42 school locations in the district. Those extra sites were added to make sure a hot meal is no more than mile away from each student.

The program runs from June 10 through July 25.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on a daily operating basis. Additionally, meals also will be available at community and church sites.

BCS students can receive a hot meal from any school location in the district.

