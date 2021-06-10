LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

B’ham City Schools offering summer meals for students

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Thursday, Birmingham City Schools (BCS) will offer their summer meals plans for students. This is to help students who might have experienced learning gaps during the pandemic.

Birmingham City Schools will continue its summer meal distribution this year at all 42 school locations in the district. Those extra sites were added to make sure a hot meal is no more than mile away from each student.

The program runs from June 10 through July 25.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on a daily operating basis. Additionally, meals also will be available at community and church sites.

BCS students can receive a hot meal from any school location in the district.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
The crash happened on Sumter County 27, approximately six miles west of York.
2 children, woman killed in west Alabama crash
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
First Alert Weather 9p 6-9-21
FIRST ALERT: Stormy pattern continues through work week, localized flooding threat

Latest News

Police investigating following shooting at Bessemer residence
Source: WBRC video
'I'm With Mike' prostate cancer awareness 5K run/mile walk
Source: WBRC video
Alcoholics Anonymous Founders Day
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified