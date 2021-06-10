LawCall
Police investigating following shooting at Bessemer residence

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Charles Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found a 52-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was treated on the scene by paramedics and then transported to the hospital. She is in serious condition.

Police say evidence technicians processed the scene and family members are being interviewed.

Authorities continue to investigate.

