Bessemer City Schools gearing up for summer enrichment and literacy programs

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, school leaders are keeping the literacy act top of mind because it could have a big impact on third graders.

This past year for education has been more for the record books, but Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says they have a lot of summer reading programs to help students stay on track.

With the recently passed literacy act, third graders who don’t read at grade level by the end of the year could have to repeat the grade. To make sure that doesn’t happen, Bessemer City Schools are offering summer reading and enrichment programs.

Jeter says the district is attacking and addressing every standard that students need. Students will also be assessed to see if there are any gaps in learning. Jeter says they want 100% of their third graders to make it to 4th grade and beyond.

“It’s crucial that we meet all components of the literacy act, but not just for that, but just so our children will be readers and be able to function in their future lives,” Jeter said.

Jeter calls this summer their third semester. She says they have record enrollment in all their summer programs.

You can learn more about the summer programs at this link.

