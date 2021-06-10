LawCall
Behind the Front: J-P talks to Dr. Tim Coleman

Episode #160
J-P chats with Dr. Tim Coleman
J-P chats with Dr. Tim Coleman(WBRC)
By Challis Wells
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks to Dr. Tim Coleman, about forensic meteorology. Dr. Coleman works with companies and attorneys relating to how the weather impacts incidents like insurance claims.

J-P also talks about his future as a corporate pilot.

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

