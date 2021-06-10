Behind the Front: J-P talks to Dr. Tim Coleman

This week WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks to Dr. Tim Coleman, about forensic meteorology. Dr. Coleman works with companies and attorneys relating to how the weather impacts incidents like insurance claims.

J-P also talks about his future as a corporate pilot.

