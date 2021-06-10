LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

750 pickleball players competing for national championship in Hoover

By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - From 8 to 80-years-old, the nation’s best pickleball players are competing for a national championship in Hoover.

This week, the Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex is hosting the first-ever USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships. More than 750 players from across the country are playing for a gold medal. On Wednesday, the age group 60 plus competed on all the courts.

“To see people from the ages of 8 to 88-years-old and above and to be out here, it’s absolutely fantastic. I love to see people moving and having fun at what they’re doing, great activity, great sport, a lot of fun,” said E.J. Brophy, General Manager of the Finley Center.

The USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships will continue through Saturday. The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
The crash happened on Sumter County 27, approximately six miles west of York.
2 children, woman killed in west Alabama crash
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
First Alert Weather 9p 6-9-21
FIRST ALERT: Stormy pattern continues through work week, localized flooding threat

Latest News

Police investigating following shooting at Bessemer residence
Source: WBRC video
'I'm With Mike' prostate cancer awareness 5K run/mile walk
Source: WBRC video
Alcoholics Anonymous Founders Day
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
B’ham City Schools offering summer meals for students