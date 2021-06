BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said a woman died after she was struck while walking on Lakeshore Parkway Wednesday, June 9.

It happened before noon at 501 Lakeshore.

Officers said the woman was struck and taken to a hospital where she died. Her identity has not been released.

Information surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.