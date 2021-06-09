SUV slides into ditch on I-459N
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers investigated an accident on I-459 after a driver slid into a ditch.
It happened in the rain Wednesday after 3:00 p.m. ALEA troopers said the driver hydroplaned and the SUV landed on its side.
The accident happened at the exit-ramp of I-20 to I-459.
There were two people in the SUV, and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
