SUV slides into ditch on I-459N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers investigated an accident on I-459 after a driver slid into a ditch.

It happened in the rain Wednesday after 3:00 p.m. ALEA troopers said the driver hydroplaned and the SUV landed on its side.

The accident happened at the exit-ramp of I-20 to I-459.

There were two people in the SUV, and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

