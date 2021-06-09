LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.(Source: KSAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio was placed on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday after military officials said gunfire was reported near a base gate.

Two gunshots were reported heard coming from outside Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland onto the base about 11:50 a.m., said Lt. Col. Brian Loveless, 802nd Security Forces Squadron commander. It was unclear whether anyone saw a shooter or whether more than one shooter may have been involved, he said.

Investigators also were trying to determine whether the gunfire report was true or a false alarm, Loveless said. However, he called the report “solid.”

“We’re trying to investigate a couple of leads right now to confirm that gunshots actually did take place on the installation.

No injuries were reported, Loveless said.

Lackland is on San Antonio’s southeast side and is where the Air Force conducts all of its basic training.

“There’s a lot of facilities on this installation that are very important to the Air Force. I would rather overreact (to a gunfire report) than underreact,” Loveless said.

The base issued an alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

Officials said the shots were reportedly fired near the Valley Hi gate on the western side of the main base, just east of Interstate 410 and near a shopping center.

After an hour, the lockdown was lifted except for the Valley Hi gate.

San Antonio police said they were assisting in the investigation. In a statement, police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said officers were looking for the spot from which gunfire might have originated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT car wash forecast
First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week
In video, you can see a red truck bumping someone picketing outside Warrior Met Coal. The...
Video shows trucks hitting workers picketing outside Warrior Met Coal
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

Latest News

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Tree down near WBRC
Big tree down, flooding across Birmingham area
Tree down near WBRC in Birmingham
Tree down near WBRC in Birmingham
A panel of experts covered topics including vaccine access, equity, hesitancy, and education,...
Experts answer your questions about COVID vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines face being discarded in Alabama