Pleasing to the Ear: New music festival coming to Birmingham Father’s Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While growing up in Vestavia Hills Bradley Metrock spent many a Father’s Day weekend at City Stages. When he moved to Nashville for college, he always thought he would come back for the concert series, and since it ended it’s been his mission to create something to fill the void left behind.

“I always said if and when I move back to Birmingham I want to bring city stages back. That’s a line I have parroted for a while,” says Metrock. “My wife and I moved back to Birmingham last summer and there is no bringing city stages back for a multitude of reasons, but we can create something better and something new, a fit for what the city is now, that’s what we want to do.”

That’s how Euphonious was born.

Euphonious means “pleasing to the ear” and that’s what Metrock hopes his festival will be. He’s the executive producer of the three day event, which this year is starting with one just stage, but with room to grow.

“Euphonious is starting small, with one stage at the Birmingham zoo with their beautiful Henley park lawn,” says Metrock. “We stared planning Euphonious at a time when most people thought we were crazy. Which is why we are one of the first music festivals to take place in the U.S. this year, you have to choose where to place your bets.”

The concert will be held outside, with standing room seats and seats sold as lawn squares. The squares have room for 8 people, but also allow more personal space.

The lineup includes Drew and Ellie Holcomb on Friday night, Moon Taxi on Saturday, and a nod to 90′s nostalgia on Sunday with Sister Hazel and Tonic.

“Unifying thread of all the acts at Euphonious is they are great live performers,” says Metrock.

Euphonious also aims to give back to the community. They are partnering with United Ability, who will receive part of the profits.

“The United Ability does in Birmingham is incredible, it’s profound. They work with babies, to children to older adults making their lives better,” says Metrock. “Its fun to give money back to a charity and to spotlight great work going on in Birmingham.”

Standing room seats are sold out, but lawn squares are still available. You can see more of the acts and buy tickets on their website.

