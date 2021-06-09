Pelicans’ G League team officially has a name: Squadron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The New Orleans Pelicans’ G League affiliate officially has a name: the Birmingham Squadron.

On Monday, the teams unveiled the new name, which ties in with the parent club’s branding and is a nod toward Alabama’s military history.

The full story of the Squadron name is outlined in their Instagram post:

Professional basketball is coming to the Magic City in a few months.

From a brand new team to a new arena, the New Orleans Pelicans G League team has a lot to look forward to in the Magic City come November.

“Everything is going to be brand new and state of the art. Our players are going to play in the nicest arena in the G League and maybe some NBA teams,” said David Lane, General Manager with the Pelicans G League.

The Pelican’s new G League team will call Legacy Arena home, which is currently being renovated. Crews continued to install new seats Tuesday afternoon.

“They tore it down to the bare bones, everything is going to be brand new, they kept the outer shell though,” Lane said.

Although the Pelicans new G League team in Birmingham doesn’t have an official name yet, the team hopes to announce one in mid July with their first home game at Legacy Arena projected for January.

“One big thing about this is our players will be one step away from playing in the NBA. So tonight they could play in Birmingham and tomorrow in New Orleans,” added Lane.

The Pelican’s G League team in Birmingham will play a 50-game season including 24 home games at Legacy Arena.

