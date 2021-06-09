Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Kelly Lang

I think you are really going to enjoy this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, and hopefully be inspired as we talk to nationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Kelly Lang about her current standout single “I’m Not Going Anywhere.” It continues to encourage people in the U.S. and across the globe with its positive message. This song was actually written and recorded nearly two decades ago, but has resurfaced in commercials from Ascension Hospital’s national campaign.

The commercial has touched people from every walk of life, especially during the pandemic, but also for those experiencing various challenges, either physically or emotionally. However, to paraphrase the closing line from the late syndicated radio host Paul Harvey, now you’ll know the rest of the story.

Some background on Kelly Lang: she has been writing for and performing with some of the biggest names in the music industry for years, and she will share some stories about working with some of those mega-stars. She also offers some advice for aspiring artists with big dreams of making it big in Nashville.

But before all that, we sample part of her song, “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” to set up our conversation, and we do want to warn you, grab your tissue.

