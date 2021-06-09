LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Marine recruit dies in final test of Parris Island training

Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible."
Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible."(U.S. Marine Corps)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit during a strenuous exercise that caps a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island.

Installation officials say Pfc. Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.

Beals graduated in 2020 from Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey.

Several days before Beals began The Crucible, his mother posted on Facebook about the grueling, 54-hour exercise.

A GoFundMe set up to help Beals’ family with funeral expenses noted that he had been set to graduate from training on June 18.

On Friday, June 4th, Private First Class Dalton Beals passed away during the conduct of The Crucible with the new...

Posted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on Monday, June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT car wash forecast
First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week
In video, you can see a red truck bumping someone picketing outside Warrior Met Coal. The...
Video shows trucks hitting workers picketing outside Warrior Met Coal
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

Latest News

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Tree down near WBRC
Big tree down, flooding across Birmingham area
Tree down near WBRC in Birmingham
Tree down near WBRC in Birmingham
A panel of experts covered topics including vaccine access, equity, hesitancy, and education,...
Experts answer your questions about COVID vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines face being discarded in Alabama