FIRST ALERT: Threat of flash flooding as heavy rain, storms increase in coverage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - RAIN AND STORMS LIKELY: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Blount, Walker, Winston, Fayette, Lamar, Cullman, and Marion counties. The watch for Cullman county is in effect until 7 p.m. and the remaining counties are under a flood watch until 10 p.m. Bottom line, we’ve had very heavy rain at times this week. In fact, we’ve observed rain amounts topping three inches in less than an hour in some cases. As storms intensify and increase in coverage, rainfall rates will remain very high. Even if your county isn’t under a flood watch, I would stay alert for the possibility of localized flooding. Radar is very active this afternoon and storms will impact the area through this evening. Where it’s not raining, the extremely humid conditions will push heat index levels into the upper 80s and low 90s. The one good thing is any rain that impacts your neighborhood will bring a big drop in temperatures. Plan on this stormy pattern continuing through tomorrow. The radar will be active once again, especially in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the sky and the First Alert Weather App for lightning and flood alerts.

THE WEEKEND: The one change we will notice this weekend is a more active north to northwest flow pattern. In this type of setup, we’ll need to monitor for organized clusters of storms developing and dropping south across the area. This setup looks to begin around Friday and continue through Sunday. We will have in-between periods of partly sunny weather, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Some storms may be strong or severe, with a risk of damaging straight-line winds, intense lightning, and localized flooding.

NEXT WEEK: The weather situation won’t change much for the first two days of next week as forecast data continues to show a good possibility of a passing downpour or thunderstorm. However, we’re finally seeing indications of drier air arriving around next Wednesday or Thursday. If this verifies, you will notice a big improvement in the muggy levels, with lower rain chances.

It’s possible we may be talking about a tropical disturbance becoming better organized over the Caribbean next week. However, the chance for any direct impact remains low at this stage. This part of the Atlantic basin is a typical hot spot for tropical development early in the hurricane season. We’ll keep you posted, and we’ll also have lots of radar updates in weather every six minutes, starting on The Four.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.