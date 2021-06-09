LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Big tree down, flooding across Birmingham area

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge tree fell and blocked the drive up to WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham Wednesday. The tree fell across Valley View Drive around 5:00 p.m. during the storms.

City crews were going to have to cut the tree in order to move it.

A WBRC viewer also shared pictures of flooding in the Brighton area.

Flooding in Brighton area
Flooding in Brighton area(Tyrone Radolph)
Flooding in Brighton area
Flooding in Brighton area(Tyrone Radolph)

The flooding was on St. Julian Street and Rose Avenue. Tyrone Radolph said the neighborhood has had flooding issues in the past.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT car wash forecast
First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week
In video, you can see a red truck bumping someone picketing outside Warrior Met Coal. The...
Video shows trucks hitting workers picketing outside Warrior Met Coal
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 6-9-21
Flash Flood Watch.
FIRST ALERT: Threat of flash flooding as heavy rain, storms increase in coverage
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 6-9-21
Matt has your forecast for Wednesday, June 9
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 5AM UPDATE: 06-09-2021