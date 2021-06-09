Big tree down, flooding across Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge tree fell and blocked the drive up to WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham Wednesday. The tree fell across Valley View Drive around 5:00 p.m. during the storms.

City crews were going to have to cut the tree in order to move it.

A WBRC viewer also shared pictures of flooding in the Brighton area.

Flooding in Brighton area (Tyrone Radolph)

The flooding was on St. Julian Street and Rose Avenue. Tyrone Radolph said the neighborhood has had flooding issues in the past.

