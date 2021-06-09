18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old lost their life in a single-vehicle crash in Talladega Sunday night.

His name has not been released.

The teenager was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Express Van he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on Griffitt Bend Road, seven miles west of Talladega.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

