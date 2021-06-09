LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash

18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash
18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old lost their life in a single-vehicle crash in Talladega Sunday night.

His name has not been released.

The teenager was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Express Van he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on Griffitt Bend Road, seven miles west of Talladega.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT car wash forecast
First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week
In video, you can see a red truck bumping someone picketing outside Warrior Met Coal. The...
Video shows trucks hitting workers picketing outside Warrior Met Coal
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

Latest News

Tree down near WBRC in Birmingham
Tree down near WBRC in Birmingham
A panel of experts covered topics including vaccine access, equity, hesitancy, and education,...
Experts answer your questions about COVID vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines face being discarded in Alabama
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said there was only one case of the Delta...
Health leaders keep an eye on Delta variant
Euphonious
Pleasing to the Ear: New music festival coming to Birmingham Father’s Day weekend