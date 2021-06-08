Warrants obtained after double homicide in Roebuck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection with a double murder in Roebuck Saturday night.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Antonio Shaw. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting deaths of Joseph Demetrice Robinson and Rikki Dunri Christopher Bynum.

Warrants for two-counts of Capital Murder, two-counts of Attempted Murder and Shooting into an occupied vehicle were obtained.

Shaw is currently in the Jefferson County Jail Staff.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.