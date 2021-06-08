Warrants obtained after double homicide in Roebuck
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection with a double murder in Roebuck Saturday night.
The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Antonio Shaw. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting deaths of Joseph Demetrice Robinson and Rikki Dunri Christopher Bynum.
Warrants for two-counts of Capital Murder, two-counts of Attempted Murder and Shooting into an occupied vehicle were obtained.
Shaw is currently in the Jefferson County Jail Staff.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.