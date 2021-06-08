LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promises to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to reverse last year’s appeals court ruling that said anyone from Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits.

The benefits are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.

More than 40% of Puerto Rico’ 3.3 million people live in poverty, a rate higher than any U.S. state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize any of these people? They're believed to be involved in several fires at...
Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Nick Saban during the SEC coaches press conference to preview the SEC Championship game.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s contract extended through 2028
Police activity in Ensley
Hoover Police: 2 people detained in Ensley, accused of stealing a vehicle
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

Latest News

As Leland Morris tried to save his 4-year-old daughter, he began to struggle against the water.
Father drowns saving daughters at lake
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines
As Leland Morris tried to save his 4-year-old daughter, he began to struggle against the water.
Father drowns saving daughter at lake
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’