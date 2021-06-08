Summer job market looks good for teenagers

“This job market for teens is hot,” said Patrick J. Murphy, UAB Goodrich entrepreneurship chair. Teens are in the perfect position this year to find jobs.



“We have demand that’s going so high that it’s out running the supply of entry-level professionals,” Murphy said.



Professor Murphy said the lack of adult candidates for entry-level positions has businesses turning to teenagers. He said the positions were typical manual labor jobs like car washes and restaurants, but the need for a more advanced skillset could soon come.



“If this continues I would expect some of the entrepreneurial ventures that you may need programming skills and coding skills, things that a lot of these younger populations have, it’s time to start turning to this population as well,” Murphy explained. Murphy said Generation Z had unique tech skills that make them attractive to employers along with other attributes.



“They are not as cautious when it comes to COVID-19, not as selective when it comes to wages and what they expect to be paid and they’ve been cooped up for year,” Murphy said.