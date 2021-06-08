Social Justice summer camp underway in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Westside Scholars Academy program that created Social Justice Summer Camp has been around for almost a decade.

But recent events in the country made organizers shift the focus to things that were timely and could impact African-Americans going forward.

Kids in the Westside Scholars Academy are now going into their second week of Social Justice Camp.

“We are basically taking national themes of social justice and framing them locally. Teaching these children how to identify and the root causes of some of the issues and structural issues that we’re seeing in our society today,” Dr. Tyshawn Gardner, Founder and CEO of Citizens Impacting Community Association, explained.

It’s a six-week course. On Tuesday, they played word association games and took Black history quizzes.

“We want them prepared for the classroom or wherever they’re going to be able to think critically,” Andrea Wagner, the Curriculum Coordinator for the Westside Scholars Academy, said.

Originally, the Westside Scholars Academy was formed in 2013 with the focus being on STEM programs - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Organizers were already thinking about changing the focus to more current events affecting African-Americans before the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others killed by police.

“We know that in the history of public education, Black history has been skipped, neglected. So, what we’re doing is shining a light on the history of African-Americans in this country and also we’re impacting, we’re teaching children to be problem solvers,” Dr. Gardner continued.

Parents interested in enrolling their child in the Social Justice summer camp have until the end of the week to do so.

You can find more information about the program by going to www.westsidescholars.org.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.