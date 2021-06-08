New Hoover restaurant offers healthy, locally sourced options

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn Tiger Reggie Torbor and his wife are bringing a new local and healthy eating option to Hoover.

The couple just opened “Taproot” in The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings.

The cafe offers a variety of healthy options including salads, sandwiches and smoothies.

Ingredients come from local farmers and businesses as much as possible.

It’s a family affair, the manager is Tobor’s brother in law, a former hoover police officer.

“For whatever reason I dove into the restaurant industry and some people may call me crazy but one think I love is I get to provide a service to people on a different level, I get to put a smile on their face. Sometimes people need a little good food and a smile to have a better day,” Eric Myers said.

The menu changes as they offer fresh in season options.

