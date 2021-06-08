LawCall
New Hoover restaurant offers healthy, locally sourced options

Taproot is located at The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings.
Taproot is located at The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings.(Taproot Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn Tiger Reggie Torbor and his wife are bringing a new local and healthy eating option to Hoover.

The couple just opened “Taproot” in The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings.

The cafe offers a variety of healthy options including salads, sandwiches and smoothies.

Ingredients come from local farmers and businesses as much as possible.

It’s a family affair, the manager is Tobor’s brother in law, a former hoover police officer.

“For whatever reason I dove into the restaurant industry and some people may call me crazy but one think I love is I get to provide a service to people on a different level, I get to put a smile on their face. Sometimes people need a little good food and a smile to have a better day,” Eric Myers said.

The menu changes as they offer fresh in season options.

