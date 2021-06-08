National Park Service invites public input on formative planning document for Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the National Park Service:

Today, the National Park Service (NPS) began seeking public input to support development of a General Management Plan (GMP) for the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. The boundary of the national park, established in 2017, includes 16th Street Baptist Church, Kelly Ingram Park, St. Paul United Methodist Church, the Masonic Temple Building, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, and the A.G. Gaston Motel. Only the A.G. Gaston Motel is owned and managed by NPS, in partnership with the City of Birmingham.

“General Management Plans set the long-term direction of a national park while defining the conditions necessary to optimally preserve resources, manage operations and provide for visitor use and enjoyment,” said Kristofer Butcher, superintendent at Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. “Civic and stakeholder involvement in this process is vital and we are eager to hear from the public, with whom NPS shares its stewardship mission.”

The NPS is soliciting feedback on a series of questions included within a newsletter located on the project website to assist with planning for the park’s future and identifying preferred interpretive and educational experiences. Initial public commenting on the GMP runs from June 7 to July 10 and includes opportunities to submit written comments and participate in virtual public meetings held on June 16, 1-3 p.m. and June 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

During the meetings, the NPS will share information about the GMP process, including the criteria that will be used to develop various alternatives, and answer participants’ questions. The meeting presentations will be identical, and attendees are encouraged to join during the most convenient time slot offered. Register to attend at this link.

Written comments may be submitted:

Online (the preferred method)

Visit this website.

Select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, scroll down to the bottom of the page to open and read the civic engagement newsletter, then click on the green “Comment Now” button on the left menu bar to access the online commenting form; or

By Email, send comments to:

BICR_Information@nps.gov; or

By Postal Mail, send comments to:

Superintendent Kristofer Butcher

Attn: Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument General Management Plan

National Park Service

1510 5th Ave. N

Birmingham, AL 35203

A final public comment period will be offered upon release of the draft GMP, which is expected this coming winter. Additional information about the GMP is available online via the GMP project website.

For more information, please email BICR_Information@nps.gov.

