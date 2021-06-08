Multiple child pornography charges filed against Gadsden man

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man faces multiple child pornography charges.
Nicholas Ryan Mosley is charged with 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Production of Child Pornography, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
He was arrested on May 18.
An investigator with the Etowah County Sheriff’s office received a cyber tip from the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) on Mosley.
After conducting an investigation, the investigator was able to obtain a search warrant of Mosley’s home.
Mosley was found to have in his possession videos and pictures of child pornography on his cellular device and a laptop.
He was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. The conditions of Mosley’s bond once released are no internet, no social media, no unsupervised contact with any child under 18 years old, and his release will be monitored by Etowah County Community Correction
