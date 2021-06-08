LawCall
Incentives for vaccinated Birmingham City Schools students

(WJRT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) have partnered to make COVID-19 vaccines available to students 12 and up and their families. ARMS and a city councilman are offering incentives.

The next vaccination clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Huffman High School.

Appointments still are available and walkups will be accepted. The Huffman Vikings cheerleaders and the Vikings Girls’ Basketball Team are all scheduled for vaccinations Wednesday.

Leaders with the Birmingham City Schools said the names of students vaccinated on Wednesday will be included in a drawing for gift cards ranging in value from $50 to $200, sponsored by ARMS and District 1 Birmingham City Councilman Clinton Woods.

Birmingham Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan welcomed the community support for this initiative and encouraged students and their families to participate. “This is our best shot for a safe return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities in the next schools year,” Sullivan. “We want all of our students to return safely to in-person learning and enjoy the full school experience when classes resume on August 2.”

