LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Opposition to potential Gadsden rendering plant

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - For months now, business owners and residents have expressed concerns about a Pilgrim’s Pride rendering plant coming to Gadsden’s airport. There are signs and social media pages showing opposition for the plant.

Late Monday, Circuit County Judge George Day Jr. announced a preliminary injunction preventing the City of Gadsden from issuing a building permit for a Pilgrim’s Pride rendering plant at the airport.

Judge Day’s ruling shows there was correspondence with city officials about Pilgrim’s Pride in July 2020.

Throughout the city there are signs saying “stop the rendering plant” posted on businesses and in yards. They also have an opposition Facebook page with almost 9,000 followers.

We’ve been following this story since last November. We spoke with a Attorney Christie Knowles, who’s representing about a dozen businesses opposing the plant late last month. She shares what her clients would like to see happen.

“Ultimately if the city is required to rezone. That there be appropriate notice and hearing. That ultimately the city council would vote whether or not to rezone the piece,” says Knowles. “Obviously the hope is that the city council would vote no.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize any of these people? They're believed to be involved in several fires at...
Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Nick Saban during the SEC coaches press conference to preview the SEC Championship game.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s contract extended through 2028
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

Latest News

Antonio Shaw is in the Jefferson Co. Jail.
Warrants obtained after double homicide in Roebuck
Source: WBRC video
Gadsden rendering plant opposition
Leander Thomas
Critical Missing Person investigation for Birmingham man
Katie Boyd Britt is resigning as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.
Katie Britt announces candidacy for U.S. Senate