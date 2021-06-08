Opposition to potential Gadsden rendering plant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - For months now, business owners and residents have expressed concerns about a Pilgrim’s Pride rendering plant coming to Gadsden’s airport. There are signs and social media pages showing opposition for the plant.

Late Monday, Circuit County Judge George Day Jr. announced a preliminary injunction preventing the City of Gadsden from issuing a building permit for a Pilgrim’s Pride rendering plant at the airport.

Judge Day’s ruling shows there was correspondence with city officials about Pilgrim’s Pride in July 2020.

Throughout the city there are signs saying “stop the rendering plant” posted on businesses and in yards. They also have an opposition Facebook page with almost 9,000 followers.

We’ve been following this story since last November. We spoke with a Attorney Christie Knowles, who’s representing about a dozen businesses opposing the plant late last month. She shares what her clients would like to see happen.

“Ultimately if the city is required to rezone. That there be appropriate notice and hearing. That ultimately the city council would vote whether or not to rezone the piece,” says Knowles. “Obviously the hope is that the city council would vote no.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.