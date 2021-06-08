FIRST ALERT: More storms Tuesday Evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We saw a lot of heavy rain, some flash flooding, and plenty of lightning late yesterday evening as storms fired up across Central Alabama. We are still dealing with some showers and storms on this Tuesday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of the energy in Mississippi and west Alabama weakening as it moves to the east. Rain should diminish by 7-8 AM across most of Central Alabama. We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It is another warm and muggy start to the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Plan for conditions to dry out as we go into the late morning and afternoon hours. We should see several hours of rain-free conditions. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain very muggy outside with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. I think our best chance for storms today will likely occur this evening after 4 PM. Rain chance today is around 60%. We could see storms fire up to the south and lift to the north. It will be like yesterday evening. Any storm that forms can produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and frequent lightning. Flash flooding could be a concern in a few spots. Just make sure you monitor your First Alert Weather App.
Lingering Showers and Storms early Wednesday Morning: There’s a chance we could continue to see showers and a few storms tonight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong storm that could wake you up. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the lower 70s. Plan for another round of pop-up showers and storms tomorrow with a rain chance at 60%. Storms that fire up are random. Simply no way of knowing when and where they will form. A few storms could become strong. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation of rain chances as we finish out the week. I do think rain chances lower as we approach the weekend. Plan for a 60% chance for showers and storms on Thursday. Rain coverage could drop off around 40% on Friday. It will remain very warm and muggy as we finish out the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch to an inch along I-20 with 1-3 inches possible for parts of north Alabama over the next five to seven days. Highest totals could occur across northwest Alabama as several disturbances try to dip into our state. Flash flooding will remain a concern all week long. Some storms can easily produce a few inches of rain in an hour. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!
Lower Rain Chances this Weekend: Models are starting to hint that our rain chances could lower as we approach the weekend. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for rain on Saturday. By Sunday, we should trend drier with only a 30% chance for a few storms. Temperatures will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots could approach the lower 90s. Humidity levels will likely remain uncomfortable, but I do think they’ll lower a little bit as we head into next week. Rain chances next week look isolated around 20%. Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet for the next three to five days. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southwest Caribbean for the potential to see a tropical system develop in the next five days. They are giving it a low chance to develop. Models continue to hint that something could form next week in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico, but it remains way too early to determine when and where it will occur. I would not worry about it for now. Just know that we will monitor the trends and inform you if anything develops as we head into the middle of June. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
