FIRST ALERT: More storms Tuesday Evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We saw a lot of heavy rain, some flash flooding, and plenty of lightning late yesterday evening as storms fired up across Central Alabama. We are still dealing with some showers and storms on this Tuesday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of the energy in Mississippi and west Alabama weakening as it moves to the east. Rain should diminish by 7-8 AM across most of Central Alabama. We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It is another warm and muggy start to the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Plan for conditions to dry out as we go into the late morning and afternoon hours. We should see several hours of rain-free conditions. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain very muggy outside with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. I think our best chance for storms today will likely occur this evening after 4 PM. Rain chance today is around 60%. We could see storms fire up to the south and lift to the north. It will be like yesterday evening. Any storm that forms can produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and frequent lightning. Flash flooding could be a concern in a few spots. Just make sure you monitor your First Alert Weather App.