FedEx truck, Jefferson Co. sheriff’s vehicle and Greyhound bus involved in crash on I-59

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an accident on I-59 involving a FedEx service truck, a Greyhound passenger bus and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s vehicle.
The accident happened Monday around 9:34 p.m. on I-59 near exit 133.
A preliminary investigation shows the truck may have hydroplaned and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.
The deputy had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
A passenger on the bus was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Neither the injuries to the passenger or deputy appear to be life-threatening.
