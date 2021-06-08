FedEx truck, Jefferson Co. sheriff’s vehicle and Greyhound bus involved in crash on I-59

On Monday June 7, 2021 a FedEx service truck crossed the median on Interstate 59 near exit 133 and collided with a Jefferson County Sheriff's vehicle. (Source: WBRC)
June 8, 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an accident on I-59 involving a FedEx service truck, a Greyhound passenger bus and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s vehicle.

The accident happened Monday around 9:34 p.m. on I-59 near exit 133.

A preliminary investigation shows the truck may have hydroplaned and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The deputy had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A passenger on the bus was also taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Neither the injuries to the passenger or deputy appear to be life-threatening. 

