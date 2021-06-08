FDA approves new drug for Alzheimer’s Disease in nearly two decades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s Disease in nearly 20 years.
The drug marketed under the name “Aduhelm” got the green light from the FDA. The drug is intended to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in patients with mild or early forms of it.
Doctors say prior treatments, treat the symptoms of the illness. “But this is the first of the treatments that is believed to slow down the progression and remove some of the abnormal chemical accumulation in the brain,” Dr. David Geldmacher with UAB said.
Dr. Geldmacher is a professor of neurology at UAB and director of the university’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center. For the past five years, UAB has been involved in clinical trials of the new drug. This process hasn’t come without controversy though. There have been several mixed votes at the FDA between internal and external advisors questioning the effectiveness of the drug.
But the FDA’s director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research says the data supports patients and caregivers having the choice to use this drug.
It will take several months for the drug to become available for more patients.
Geldmacher says one of the next critical steps will be if and when Medicare and other insurers approve the payment for this medication. Some feel it may be too expensive.
“Getting qualified for the medicine with the appropriate testing will be one step and then finding out how it gets paid for will be another step,” Geldmacher said.
The FDA approved the drug on a conditional basis saying BioGen will need to conduct follow-up study to confirm benefits for patients.
You can read more about the new drug here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.