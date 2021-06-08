Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral

DOTHAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dothan student is becoming a viral sensation for his impromptu performance during his school’s 6th grade graduation ceremony.

Trevor Bolling was just supposed to sing a song like all the other kids at Dothan Highlands School, but then he took it to the next level with his dance moves.

The video of the performance has been shared across the country. On WBRC’s Mike Dubberly’s Facebook page alone, it’s now been viewed MORE THAN 1.2-million times.

You can see Trevor, just a free spirit, really letting it hang out, just having fun.

Our Clare Huddelston interviewed Trevor and his mom yesterday morning on Good Day Extra, and he says he’s not sure what to think of his newfound fame.

One of his teachers, Tara Singley who recorded the video, said he’s just an amazing kid and that everything he says and does is theatrical.

