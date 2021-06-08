LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral

By Mike Dubberly and Clare Huddleston
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dothan student is becoming a viral sensation for his impromptu performance during his school’s 6th grade graduation ceremony.

Trevor Bolling was just supposed to sing a song like all the other kids at Dothan Highlands School, but then he took it to the next level with his dance moves.

The video of the performance has been shared across the country. On WBRC’s Mike Dubberly’s Facebook page alone, it’s now been viewed MORE THAN 1.2-million times.

You can see Trevor, just a free spirit, really letting it hang out, just having fun.

Our Clare Huddelston interviewed Trevor and his mom yesterday morning on Good Day Extra, and he says he’s not sure what to think of his newfound fame.

One of his teachers, Tara Singley who recorded the video, said he’s just an amazing kid and that everything he says and does is theatrical.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize any of these people? They're believed to be involved in several fires at...
Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon
FIRST ALERT car wash forecast
First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week

Latest News

The National Association of Home Builders said lumber prices have increased more than 200%...
Habitat for Humanity says rising cost of building materials impacts ability to help families
Incentives for vaccinated Birmingham City Schools students
Northport leaders get more information about forming school system
Social Justice summer camp underway in Tuscaloosa
Social Justice summer camp underway in Tuscaloosa
Attalla teenager killed in 3-vehicle traffic accident