Critical Missing Person investigation for Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officers issued a critical missing person investigation for a 56-year-old Birmingham man.

Officers said Leander Thomas, 56, was last seen on Friday, June 4, 2021, at around 4:00 p.m., near a JBS facility located in the 2400 block of Avenue I.

He was last seen wearing black boots, camouflage black and white pants, and a white t-shirt.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating this case as a Critical Missing Person Investigation due to the fact Leander Thomas suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior.

If there is anyone who has information about Leander Thomas or where he is, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

