Birmingham pastors raise money to help change ‘no snitch’ culture

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham pastors are working together to help stop what some call the ‘no snitch’ culture in the Magic City.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced $125,000 has been raised by area pastors to put some criminals behind bars. Mayor Woodfin said six children have been shot during gun violence. This includes a 2-year-old child killed in a public housing community.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head and shoulder when her mother, a nursing assistant, stopped to help someone she thought was hurt in a car on Warrior Road. That brave mother, Katrina Grady, spoke during Woodfin’s news conference about how her daughter could have died and about how she could have been shot if her husband had not told her to get down.

“If you are listening. If you are watching. Please speak up - we want justice,” Grady said.

There has been only one arrest in these six cases. Woodfin and pastors hope the money will cause more people to come forward with information.

“I am appealing to the community. I am appealing to the public. These faith leaders are appealing to the community as well with the funding and money they raised to have someone come forward and get these shooters and cowards off of our streets, so no other children are harmed, no other children are shot or no other child is killed,” Woodfin said.

Mayor Woodfin said despite the increase in gun violence, the city has provided the Birmingham Police Department with every resource. The mayor said it can’t be enforcement alone. Re-entry programs to help people out of prison get jobs have to work. The Birmingham Park and Rec Board will extend hours this summer to give what Woodfin calls ‘safe havens’ for youngsters from violence. The mayor added the community has to provide more information about gun violence.

“If there is shooters out here, if they have shot someone and they feel they can get away with it, what do you think they are going to do again?” Woodfin said.

The money will be offered through the Metro Crime Stoppers program. No one has to give their names. You can be anonymous.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

