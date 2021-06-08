Bass Pro Shops hosts Gone Fishing event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris is challenging families everywhere to put down their digital devices and head outside to discover the joys of fishing this summer. Morris, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are once again donating more than 40,000 rods and reels to hundreds of not-for-profit partners that help kids from all backgrounds connect to the great outdoors to kick off Gone Fishing.

Many of the recipients engage underprivileged, minority and urban youth who might otherwise not have a chance to get introduced to the sport of fishing.

Bass Pro Shops Gone Fishing event. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

The nationwide movement is part of an annual call-to-action that aims to introduce the sport to millions of kids. In addition to donating tens of thousands of rods and reels, all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores will host free in-store fishing and casting activities during the weekends of June 12-13 and 19-20.

Locally, the Bass Pro Shops in Leeds will be hosting this event during the next two weekends. “We have over 100 rods and reels to donate to Big Oak Ranch,” says manager Dave Harre. “This event is just one of the ways Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are working to inspire everyone to enjoy the great outdoors, which is why we are donating rods and reels to local nonprofits around the country that help get kids outside. Kids can come to our store and catch their first fish at our catch-and-release ponds and hopefully get excited to go fishing all summer.”

Bass Pro Shops Gone Fishing event. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

In addition, participants will receive free copies of Nibbles & Bites which teach the fundamentals of fishing. After completing the catch-and-release pond, kids will receive free take-home crafts and giveaways while supplies last.

To encourage everyone to take a kid fishing this summer, anglers of all ages can post a photo or video fishing to social media using the hashtag #gonefishing and tag @bassproshops or @cabelas. Tag and challenge three friends or family members to take a kid fishing for a chance to win a Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s gift card.

Bass Pro Shops Gone Fishing event. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

For more information about Gone Fishing, visit this website.

