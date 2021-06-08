LawCall
Attalla teenager killed in 3-vehicle traffic accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state troopers confirmed an 18-year-old boy from Attalla was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the 18-year-old driver was killed when he collided with a person driving a truck and then hit another truck. The teenager died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Alabama 79 near Greens Chapel Road, approximately three miles south of Cleveland.

One of the other drivers was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

