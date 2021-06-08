2021 Pickleball USA National Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was live Tuesday from The Finley Center in Hoover to find out about the indoor championship of USA Pickleball.

The 2021 USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships will be held June 8th-13th, 2021. Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island. Three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities — are credited for creating the game.

Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the US and Canada. The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.

For more info, you can visit https://usapickleball.org/ and then click on tournaments, then events, then indoor tournaments.

A fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.

Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Played as doubles or singles.

Can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels

