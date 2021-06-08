LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2021 Pickleball USA National Indoor Championships

By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was live Tuesday from The Finley Center in Hoover to find out about the indoor championship of USA Pickleball.

The 2021 USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships will be held June 8th-13th, 2021. Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island. Three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities — are credited for creating the game.

Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the US and Canada. The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.

For more info, you can visit https://usapickleball.org/ and then click on tournaments, then events, then indoor tournaments.

  • A fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
  • Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.
  • Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.
  • Played as doubles or singles.
  • Can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize any of these people? They're believed to be involved in several fires at...
Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural...
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon
FIRST ALERT car wash forecast
First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week

Latest News

Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
2021 Pickleball Championships in Hoover
2021 Pickleball Championships in Hoover
Yo Mama's on 'Fresh, Fried & Crispy'
Yo Mama's on 'Fresh, Fried & Crispy'