WBRC, COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project host live panel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News partnered with the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project and Alabama Daily News to host a live Q&A panel on the COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, 2021.
The panel and discussion will include topics such as vaccine hesitance throughout Alabama communities and the infrastructure, geographic and socioeconomic barriers impacting rural and underserved communities’ abilities to equitably access COVID-19 vaccinations.
The panel, moderated by WBRC FOX6 News anchor Morgan Hightower, will bring together healthcare, faith-based and community leaders including:
Michael Saag, M.D., Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases Associate Dean, Global Health
John Waits, M.D., FAAFP, CEO, CFMR Program Director, FM & OB Faculty, Physician, Cahaba Medical Care
Karyne Jones, President and CEO, National Caucus and Center on Black Aging and COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project Co-Convener
Dr. Derrick D. Jordan, Pastor - Hope Everlasting Ministry
The roundtable discussion will also include two video messages from Senator Tommy Tuberville and Congresswoman Terri Sewell.
The event will stream live on the WBRC News Facebook page as well as on the WBRC News app from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
