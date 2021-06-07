Tuscaloosa’s mayor meets with business owners to talk safety

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa small business owners met with Mayor Walt Maddox recently to talk about potential plans to help improve safety. Maddox said they discussed safety, feedback about jobs and overall quality of life in the city. He said their input is very needed and valuable.
Mayor Maddox said city leaders are looking to potentially close some streets downtown during an amphitheater weekend, when there are events, to see how that moves traffic around.
Over the summer, city leaders will monitor the move to see if it increases business and safety since it will be more pedestrian friendly or if limited car access has the opposite effect.
Also, after a shooting at Roxy’s on 4th street in April, business owners on Temerson Square met with the Mayor.
“One of the meetings was a large contingent from the 4th and 23rd. Roxy’s is going to be reopening over a new name in a different type of structure. You don’t want to develop a reputation, because ultimately in the long term that can create dimensioning impacts for your community,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Maddox.
Mayor Maddox said when it comes to the business impact, public safety is something they need to be more competitive with regarding police and fire salaries to recruit and retain the best people to serve the community .
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.