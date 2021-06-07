Tuscaloosa County Schools summer feeding program starts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cars lined up at Tuscaloosa County High School Monday for the first day of the county school system’s summer feeding program.
“Right now, we already have a limited number of meals for today. So, it’s a big deal for people to get on in and get started. As the summer goes on, the program will get bigger,” Donette Worthy, the Director of Child Nutrition for Tuscaloosa County Schools, explained.
She said they didn’t want any food to go to waste.
They are trying to gauge things like how many gallons of milk do they need to have to give to families.
“I think it’s wonderful. It’s great. It’s going to mean a lot,” Peggy Marcum told WBRC while waiting in line from her car.
A child or children must be in the vehicle for people to get free food for them.
Four county schools are hosting grab and go curbside meals for them for the second year in a row because of COVID-19.
“I still think this summer will be bigger than our non-COVID years because we still have families hurting,” Worthy added.
Any child under 18 can participate whether they attend a Tuscaloosa County school or not.
Each child gets seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals for the week.
“What we are hoping is this can bless our families and our communities. Help our kids have a good, healthy, safe summer so they can come back in August and have a great, successful year,” Worthy added.
Food can be picked up on Mondays only at Holt, Brookwood, Northside, or Tuscaloosa County high schools from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
