Suspect who shot at Auburn police found late Sunday night

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after firing shots at Auburn police officers who were investigating a suspicious person report late Sunday night.
The investigation started around 8:15 p.m. when police were called to Town Creek Park where they found Justin Tearrius Lewis, of Opelika. He’d been reported missing, endangered and possibly armed through the Opelika Police Department on Saturday.
The Auburn Police Department said while Lewis was speaking with officers, he started to flee on foot, at which time he pulled a handgun and shot at the officers.
Multiple agencies including the Auburn and Opelika police departments, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency began an extensive search for the suspect.
Several hours later at 11:30 p.m., he was found at the entrance to Town Creek Park off East University Drive at which time he shot at officers a second time.
Officers returned fire, hitting Lewis. He was treated on the scene by medics before being transported to a Columbus hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
