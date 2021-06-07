Records: Suspect says he was high on meth during brutal stabbing of teen girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official documents have been filed against the man who police say strangled and brutally stabbed a 14-year-old girl last Friday near a Fargo strip mall.

23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with the attempted murder of Jupiter Paulsen, robbery and aggravated assault.

Fargo Police say they were called to 4340 13th Ave. S. after documents say a garbage man was driving through the parking lot and witnessed Kollie leaning over the victim. The witness stated Kollie had one hand on the teenage victim’s nose and the other hand on her throat. Documents say video surveillance shows Kollie spent around 25 minutes assaulting the victim before running off.

Documents say Jupiter had suffered approximated 25 stab wounds, among other injuries. The victim was intubated and required surgery. On Monday morning, Jupiter’s father told Valley News Live that Jupiter is ‘too far gone,’ and likely won’t make it.

Investigators later learned from the Jupiter’s parents that both her cell phone and backpack were missing.

Documents say officers were later called to Walmart on 13th Ave. S. where Kollie had entered with no shirt and black pants on. Security cameras show Kollie taking new clothing, entering a room and later came out wearing new clothing. Officers say they found discarded black pants with what appeared to be blood on them inside the room Kollie went into. Documents say investigators also found shoes with what appeared to be blood on them in the same room.

Police say Kollie was later located in downtown Fargo.

Documents say Kollie told investigators that he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder and is currently living at Stepping Stones Resource Center. Kollie stated he used meth on the afternoon before and had not slept since using.

Kollie stated he did not recall the assault, but documents say Kollie admitted to walking in the area at the time. Kollie did not admit to harming the victim, but documents say he had fresh cuts on his hand.

Court documents say when Kollie was told he was under arrest for robbery and attempted murder, Kollie responded by saying ‘attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?’

A Cass County Judge has set Kollie’s bail at $1 million, cash only. He will be seen in court again on July 14.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.