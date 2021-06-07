Hoover Police: 2 people detained in Ensley, accused of stealing a vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police confirmed two people robbed a victim and stole their vehicle from The Park at Hoover apartment complex early Monday morning. The suspects were detained in Ensley, but they have not been charged with anything at this point in the investigation.
One of the suspects is under the age of 18.
There was major police activity at the intersection of Ave. O and Warrior Road in Ensley around 4:00 a.m. Monday.
Hoover Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Birmingham Police were on the scene.
We saw police put two people in the back of two Hoover police units.
