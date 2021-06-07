Northeast YMCA hosting free covid-19 vaccine clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is teaming up with the Jefferson County Department of Health to host a free Covid 19 Vaccination Clinic this week at the Northeast YMCA.
You don’t have to register, show and I-D or have insurance - all you have to do is show up at the “Y” to get the shot.
“The YMCA has always been an organization that meets needs and covid-19 is no different we want to be able to help our community by making vaccinations accessible by any means necessary and if that means using our own YMCA facilities, we want to be a part of the solution,” says Terri Harvill, Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham’s Downtown Youth Center and Northeast YMCA.
The clinic will be held Thursday June 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. They will be giving the Pfizer vaccine and a second shot follow-up vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday, July 1st.
The Northeast YMCA is located in the Roebuck area at 628 Red Lane Road.
The Y is also offer free drop-in childcare services to parents and caregivers who need to make vaccine appointments. You don’t have to be a member of the Y to qualify, just email childcare@ymcabham.org for details.
