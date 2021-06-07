Lineman Appreciation Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - June 7, 2021 is Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day. The annual celebration, on the first Monday in June, is meant to recognize and honor the hard-working men and women who ensure Alabama enjoys safe and reliable power.
The Energy Institute of Alabama (EIA) announced the day.
“This past year with the devastating tornadoes and hurricanes throughout our state, we were reminded all too often of the incredible commitment and service from Alabama’s linemen,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “We honor those individuals today and remember those who were injured on the job or tragically lost their lives.”
“These men and women are the backbone of our dependable energy infrastructure and, importantly, are some of the first responders immediately following catastrophic events who work tirelessly to quickly and safely restore the power,” noted Seth Hammett, EIA Chairman. “We are eternally grateful to the over 2,000 linemen represented by EIA member companies.”
Lineworkers are also celebrated nationally on April 18, following a 2013 resolution passed by Congress to “recognize linemen, the profession of linemen and contributions of these brave men and women who protect public safety.”
