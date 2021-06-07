Five Horizons hosts online fundraiser for program at Stillman College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Five Horizons, an HIV education and testing group based in Tuscaloosa, has partnered with Stillman College, a Historically Black College or University.
They want people to donate money to a fund designed to protect black students there from the virus and other sexually transmitted infections.
An online fundraiser is happening right now to support the CORA project.
CORA stands for Comprehensive Outreach Linkage and Retention for African-Americans.
“Young African-American males and females are at a really increased risk for HIV. They also represent a group that has many socioeconomic barriers,” explained Billy Kirkpatrick.
He’s the CEO of Five Horizons. They opened a clinic on the Stillman College campus to educate students about the dangers of sexually transmitted infections like HIV and offer testing and if necessary, access to medical care to treat those viruses.
“If we have a footprint, in-person, free, provide free and affordable care and if we actually build relationships on campus to alleviate some of that stigma then we’re able to make a much bigger impact,” said Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said the fundraiser for its CORE program at Stillman is off to a good start despite a change because of coronavirus.
“Due to COVID-19 and given our desire to protect our stakeholders and community supporters, we pivoted from an in-person fundraiser, the Sunset Circle on the River, to a virtual fundraiser,” Kirkpatrick went on to say.
CORA provides health screenings to students free of charge, referrals on an individual of group basis, along with an educational and awareness campaign.
They want to raise $15,000 to support CORA at Stillman.
“They’re going well. We’re about 67% of our goal at this point,” Kirkpatrick told WBRC Monday.
Five Horizons will also host an in-person event on June 27 at Snow Hinton Park that’s part of this fundraiser.
That day is also National HIV Testing Day.
