First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday morning! It’s a warm and muggy start to the day. Probably a good idea to hold on to the umbrella for today and for most of the week. The wet weather pattern looks to stay with us for the next several days. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some scattered showers continuing across east Alabama this morning. Areas east of I-65 will have the greatest chance to see showers and storms today. Areas farther west still have a chance for rain today, but the coverage will be more scattered. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler in east Alabama with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances today will remain around 60-70%. I don’t see any organized threat for strong and severe storms this afternoon. I can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Minor flooding can’t be ruled out in some of the heavier showers or storms that form later today. Plan for southerly winds to continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph.