First Alert for rounds of showers and storms this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday morning! It’s a warm and muggy start to the day. Probably a good idea to hold on to the umbrella for today and for most of the week. The wet weather pattern looks to stay with us for the next several days. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some scattered showers continuing across east Alabama this morning. Areas east of I-65 will have the greatest chance to see showers and storms today. Areas farther west still have a chance for rain today, but the coverage will be more scattered. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler in east Alabama with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances today will remain around 60-70%. I don’t see any organized threat for strong and severe storms this afternoon. I can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Minor flooding can’t be ruled out in some of the heavier showers or storms that form later today. Plan for southerly winds to continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Showers Still Possible Tonight: A disturbance to our west is barely moving and helping to bring in southerly moisture across the state. We’ll hold on to a mostly cloudy sky tonight with a 40% chance for showers a few t-storms. Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but I doubt it will create any issues for your morning commute tomorrow.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the high rain chances forecast to remain with us over the next several days. Plan for high humidity over the next five days with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. You’ll likely need extra hairspray for this week. We’ll hold on to a 70% chance for showers and storms tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Once again, any storm that forms could become strong. Main threats this week will be heavy rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and frequent lightning. Rain chances could lower a little by Wednesday at 50%. Most of us will see several breaks from the showers and storm threats, but when storms arrive, they can be noisy. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.
Potential Rainfall Totals: Rainfall over the next seven days could add up around 1-2 inches. Some isolated spots could easily see higher totals than that. We will monitor the potential for flash flooding over the next seven days due to the high rain chances. We have no active flood or flash flood watches in place across Alabama. All of the active flash flood watches remain out west in parts of Texas and Arkansas. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!
Staying Muggy and Warm: The second half of the week is looking very muggy and warm. High temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70°F. Rain chances will continue around 40-50% with rounds of showers and storms remaining possible through the weekend. Good news about this wet pattern is that you probably won’t have to worry about watering your plants!
Tropical Update: The tropics should remain quiet over the next five days. We are monitoring the southwest Caribbean for potential tropical development this week. Odds of anything developing remains low currently. Models are hinting at a favorable weather pattern this weekend into next week that hints we could see something form in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. It remains too early to know where and when that will happen. Just know that we will continue to watch the tropics and provide updates on all platforms (social media, weather app, and on television) if anything develops. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
