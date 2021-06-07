‘Do you Remember?’: Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.