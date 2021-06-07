‘Do you Remember?’: Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not the 21st night of September, but it’s close enough.
The legendary music group, Earth, Wind & Fire is coming back to town and will perform at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on October 19th.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 11.
2020 marked a year-long celebration of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts.
The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.
Over the years the band has supported various charity organizations including the Make a Wish Foundation, Race to Erase MS, the American Cancer Society, and the Human Society. In 2007, leader Philip Bailey founded Music Is Unity, which helps youth in foster care successfully transition into adulthood and provides music instruments to youth with musical aspirations but lacking the resources.
TICKETS ON SALE JUNE 11TH – 10AM at TICKETMASTER.COM.
