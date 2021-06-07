Cullman Count Schools to start summer feeding program

By WBRC Staff | June 7, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 9:58 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a press release from Cullman County Schools, beginning June 11, all students in Cullman County are eligible for free breakfast and lunch at the following lunchrooms:

  • Fairview
  • Holly Pond
  • Good Hope Primary
  • Cold Springs
  • Harmony
  • Vinemont
  • West Point High
  • Parkside

Any Cullman County Student is eligible to visit any of the above lunchrooms Monday – Friday from June 11 through July 2. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition, Wednesday curbside meal pickup is available on June 16, June 23, and June 30 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Fairview, West Point High, and Vinemont lunchrooms.

