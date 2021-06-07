Cullman Count Schools to start summer feeding program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a press release from Cullman County Schools, beginning June 11, all students in Cullman County are eligible for free breakfast and lunch at the following lunchrooms:
- Fairview
- Holly Pond
- Good Hope Primary
- Cold Springs
- Harmony
- Vinemont
- West Point High
- Parkside
Any Cullman County Student is eligible to visit any of the above lunchrooms Monday – Friday from June 11 through July 2. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In addition, Wednesday curbside meal pickup is available on June 16, June 23, and June 30 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Fairview, West Point High, and Vinemont lunchrooms.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.