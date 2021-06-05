Talladega first responders free 2 people from Jeep Cherokee partially hanging off bridge

TALLADEGA , Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Talladega rescued two people early Saturday morning from a Jeep Cherokee that was partially hanging off a bridge.
The accident happened around 1:24 a.m. on Highway 21 and Garrison Lane.
Talladega Fire and Rescue found two vehicles with heavy damage. The Jeep Cherokee had two people inside and the other vehicle had one person inside.
First responders stabilized and secured the Jeep Cherokee using chains and straps and then got the two people out through the passenger side.
Three people were taken to area hospitals by Northstar and Oxford EMS.
