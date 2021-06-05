Talladega first responders free 2 people from Jeep Cherokee partially hanging off bridge

Talladega first responders free 2 people from Jeep Cherokee partially hanging off bridge
A total of three people were taken to area hospitals. (Source: Talladega Fire and Rescue)
By WBRC Staff | June 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:45 PM

TALLADEGA , Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Talladega rescued two people early Saturday morning from a Jeep Cherokee that was partially hanging off a bridge.

The accident happened around 1:24 a.m. on Highway 21 and Garrison Lane.

Talladega Fire and Rescue found two vehicles with heavy damage. The Jeep Cherokee had two people inside and the other vehicle had one person inside.

Quick work with a rescue by B-Shift: At 1:24 am this morning, B-Shift was dispatched a a report of a motor vehicle...

Posted by Talladega Fire and Rescue on Saturday, June 5, 2021

First responders stabilized and secured the Jeep Cherokee using chains and straps and then got the two people out through the passenger side.

Three people were taken to area hospitals by Northstar and Oxford EMS.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.