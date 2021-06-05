Saturday Morning Weather

Highs will reach the 85–88-degree range with the warmer temperatures in East Alabama outside the more prevalent rain areas. Rain chances taper off after sunset and conditions will remain relatively dry and mostly rain free overnight. However, another disturbance will move into the area overnight and may spread at least some light rain as it travels north and east. Rain chances will increase through the day tomorrow as the system moves through the area with the better rain chances again in West Alabama. Highs tomorrow will generally be in the 80–85-degree range with the lower maximum temperatures in West Alabama associated with the greater rain area.