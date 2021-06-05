Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A building area of high pressure will be the main weather feature for the beginning of the weekend although a lingering disturbance will provide the possibility for scattered showers or thunderstorms today with the better chance coming later this afternoon and only limited rain chances through the morning. A few more rain areas may move in from The Coast later this morning which will keep at least a chance for showers through mid-day. Rain will become more likely especially in these areas during the early to late afternoon hours.
Highs will reach the 85–88-degree range with the warmer temperatures in East Alabama outside the more prevalent rain areas. Rain chances taper off after sunset and conditions will remain relatively dry and mostly rain free overnight. However, another disturbance will move into the area overnight and may spread at least some light rain as it travels north and east. Rain chances will increase through the day tomorrow as the system moves through the area with the better rain chances again in West Alabama. Highs tomorrow will generally be in the 80–85-degree range with the lower maximum temperatures in West Alabama associated with the greater rain area.
Another area of low pressure will move toward The Southeast Sunday night and continue this motion through Monday night and with a rich, moist air mass from the Gulf Air Flow in place rain chances will increase including several rounds of rain which may produce showers and thunderstorms. Again, the rain is likely to come in several bands so the rain will not be constant but the threat for precipitation will continue through the period. There is a chance for heavy rainfall during this event especially in West Alabama.
The area of low pressure will begin to weaken somewhat Tuesday although parts of the system will linger along the Lower Mississippi Valley and with little movement there will still be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with the greatest chance in Northwest Alabama primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours. Areas of the region farther south and east will see lower rain chances and warmer temperatures nearer the blocking ridge of high pressure over The Southeast Atlantic.
After a few days of slightly below average temperatures through the beginning of next week, highs will be closer to normal for the second half of the week with typically high humidity levels.
Finally, as we enter the first weekend of Hurricane Season, no tropical formation is expected for the next few days in The Atlantic nor The Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.